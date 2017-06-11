Counter investigating the testimony of Andres Temme in relation to the murder of Halit Yozgat in Kassel, 6 April 2006

Shortly after 17:00 on the 6th of April 2006, Halit Yozgat, 21 years old, was
murdered while attending the reception counter of his family-run Internet café
in Kassel, Germany. His was the ninth of ten racist murders performed by a
neo-Nazi group known as the National Socialist Underground or NSU across
Germany between 2000 and 2007.
At the time of the killing, an intelligence agent from the State Office for
Constitutional Protection (Landesamt für Verfassungsschutz) of the German
state of Hessen named Andreas Temme was present in the shop. He did not
disclose this fact to the police, but was later identified from his internet
records. Temme was a frequent customer at the internet café, where he
would usually spend one to two hours online. On this day, he only used the
computer for 15 minutes.
In his interrogation by the police and in the subsequent NSU trial in Munich,
Temme denied being a witness to the incident and claimed not to have
noticed anything out of the ordinary. The court accepted his testimony and
determined that Temme was present at the back room of the internet café at
the time of the murder. It also accepted that, based on his position in the
shop, it was possible to have not witnessed the killing.
Within the 77 square meters of the Internet café and the 9:26 minutes of the
incident, various actors — including members of migrant communities, a state
employee, and the murderers — crossed paths and were architecturally
disposed in relation to each other. The shop was thus a microcosm of the
entire social and political controversy that makes up the “NSU Complex”.