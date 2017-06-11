Counter investigating the testimony of Andres Temme in relation to the murder of Halit Yozgat in Kassel, 6 April 2006

Shortly after 17:00 on the 6th of April 2006, Halit Yozgat, 21 years old, was

murdered while attending the reception counter of his family-run Internet café

in Kassel, Germany. His was the ninth of ten racist murders performed by a

neo-Nazi group known as the National Socialist Underground or NSU across

Germany between 2000 and 2007.

At the time of the killing, an intelligence agent from the State Office for

Constitutional Protection (Landesamt für Verfassungsschutz) of the German

state of Hessen named Andreas Temme was present in the shop. He did not

disclose this fact to the police, but was later identified from his internet

records. Temme was a frequent customer at the internet café, where he

would usually spend one to two hours online. On this day, he only used the

computer for 15 minutes.



In his interrogation by the police and in the subsequent NSU trial in Munich,

Temme denied being a witness to the incident and claimed not to have

noticed anything out of the ordinary. The court accepted his testimony and

determined that Temme was present at the back room of the internet café at

the time of the murder. It also accepted that, based on his position in the

shop, it was possible to have not witnessed the killing.



Within the 77 square meters of the Internet café and the 9:26 minutes of the

incident, various actors — including members of migrant communities, a state

employee, and the murderers — crossed paths and were architecturally

disposed in relation to each other. The shop was thus a microcosm of the

entire social and political controversy that makes up the “NSU Complex”.

more

Advertisements